Monday on the NewsHour, the U.S. moves its embassy operations out of Kiev as Russia's aggression toward Ukraine destabilizes the region before an expected invasion. Then, the Olympic Committee allows a Russian figure skater to compete despite testing positive earlier for a banned substance. Also, we examine the career of one of the judge's on President Biden's short list for the Supreme Court.
Segments From This Episode
U.S. relocates embassy operations in Ukraine as Russia threatens to invade10 min
News Wrap: Federal judge dismisses Sarah Palin’s defamation lawsuit against New York Times6 min
Canada’s Trudeau invokes emergency powers as demonstrations persist3 min
Controversy swirls around Russian figure skater’s doping scandal at Winter Olympics7 min
Why Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is a leading candidate for the Supreme Court8 min
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on the Supreme Court vacancy, the fight for control of the GOP9 min
Super Bowl halftime show sparks more conversations about the NFL’s record on race6 min
New exhibit chronicles how love has been depicted in art through the ages6 min