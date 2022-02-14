February 14, 2022PBS NewsHour full episode

Monday on the NewsHour, the U.S. moves its embassy operations out of Kiev as Russia's aggression toward Ukraine destabilizes the region before an expected invasion. Then, the Olympic Committee allows a Russian figure skater to compete despite testing positive earlier for a banned substance. Also, we examine the career of one of the judge's on President Biden's short list for the Supreme Court.

