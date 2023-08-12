News Wrap: Federal teams arrive to help search efforts after deadly Maui fires

In our news wrap Saturday, the death toll in the Maui wildfires rose to 80 and is expected to grow as damaged buildings are searched, heavy rains forced over 80,000 people to evacuate in southwestern China, 6 people died when a migrant boat capsized in the English Channel, and a child died while riding one of the buses Texas has been using to send migrants to other states.

