News Wrap: Ferdinand Marcos Jr. scores landslide victory in Philippines presidential race

In our news wrap Monday, the son of one-time Philippines dictator Ferdinand Marcos scored a landslide victory in the country's presidential election, Sri Lanka's prime minister resigned after weeks of protests, the death toll continues rising in Havana, Cuba after Friday's explosion at a luxury hotel, and authorities in Shanghai intensified COVID measures Despite a drop in cases.
