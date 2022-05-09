News Wrap: Ferdinand Marcos Jr. scores landslide victory in Philippines presidential race

Audio

In our news wrap Monday, the son of one-time Philippines dictator Ferdinand Marcos scored a landslide victory in the country's presidential election, Sri Lanka's prime minister resigned after weeks of protests, the death toll continues rising in Havana, Cuba after Friday's explosion at a luxury hotel, and authorities in Shanghai intensified COVID measures Despite a drop in cases.

