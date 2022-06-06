News Wrap: Former Proud Boys leader indicted for seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 probe

In our news wrap Monday, the former leader of the far-right Proud Boys group was charged with seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6 investigation, Russian forces continued their campaign to break through Ukrainian lines, gunmen in Nigeria who killed at least 50 people have escaped, the U.S. and South Korea tested ballistic missiles, and former Washington Week In Review host Ken Bode died at 83.

