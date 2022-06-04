News Wrap: Former Trump aides Meadows, Scavino escape indictments for contempt of Congress

In our news wrap Saturday, the Justice Department will not charge two of President Trump's former aides, Mark Meadows and adviser Dan Scavino, with contempt of Congress. Also, a Michigan baby formula plant is restarting production, students and staff of Uvalde’s Robb Elementary School will be moved to other campuses, and a Tropical Cyclone in the Gulf of Mexico made landfall over south Florida.

