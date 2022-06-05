News Wrap: Russian airstrikes target Kyiv, interrupting weeks of calm

In our news wrap Sunday, Russian missiles targeted Ukraine's capital of Kyiv for the first time in weeks, at least eight weekend shootings with multiple deaths and injuries took place in the U.S, an attack on a Catholic church in Nigeria left dozens dead, North Korea conducted missile tests, 49 people died in a Bangladesh fire, and Queen Elizabeth II made an appearance at her Platinum Jubilee.

