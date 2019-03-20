News Wrap: Funerals for New Zealand shooting victims begin

Judy Woodruff:

An Australian man is charged in the shootings. Today, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan portrayed the attacks as part of a broader attack on Turkey the Muslim faith. He also charged that Australia and New Zealand joined in a World War I attack on Turkey out of opposition to Islam. Leaders of both nations sharply criticized his remarks.

Australia announced today that it is cutting the number of immigrants it accepts annually by nearly 15 percent. The total will fall from 190,000 to 160,000. Prime Minister Scott Morrison also said that many new arrivals will be barred from living in large cities. The moves are in response to public discontent over congestion and housing prices.

A United Nations court has upheld the convictions of former Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic and increased his sentence to life in prison. Karadzic had appealed the 2016 convictions and 40-year sentence for genocide and other crimes during the Bosnian war in the 1990s.

In Bosnia today, relatives of Muslim men killed by Serb forces erupted in applause when the ruling came down. The court met in the Netherlands.

Back in this country, President Trump says that he is looking forward to special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia report. As he left the White house today, the president criticized the process, but said he hopes the Justice Department will make the findings public.