News Wrap: Head of FAA takes test flight on Boeing’s 737 Max

Judy Woodruff:

In the day's other news: A federal appeals court in Wisconsin refused to suspend a ruling that lets absentee ballots be counted up to six days after the election.

Meanwhile, a federal judge in Indiana struck down a state law that said mail-in ballots must be received by noon on Election Day.

And the elections chief in Pennsylvania reported that the discarding of nine military ballots was a mistake, not intentional fraud. President Trump has repeatedly mentioned the incident.

Former FBI Director James Comey faced a new grilling today at a Senate hearing on the Trump-Russia investigation. Republicans pointed to problems with applications for permission to eavesdrop on Carter Page, a former Trump campaign aide. Comey said he was not responsible for every detail in the applications. And he defended the broader investigation.

Republican Lindsey Graham sharply disagreed.