News Wrap: Hong Kong police arrest at least 60 protesters

Judy Woodruff:

In the day's other news: Information has surfaced about Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett having signed a 2006 newspaper ad that called for overturning Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court abortion rights decision, saying that it was — quote — "an exercise of raw judicial power with a barbaric legacy."

President Trump had said that her view on Roe is not known. The ad was not included in the documents Barrett submitted to the Senate Judiciary Committee ahead of her confirmation hearing.

The Trump administration is further slashing refugee admissions to the U.S. In a late-night memo, the State Department announced that it intends to admit only 15,000 refugees into the country in the 2021 fiscal year that started today. That is down from 18,000 during the previous fiscal year. It is another record low in the modern refugee program.

Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott issued a proclamation today limiting each of the state's counties to just one drop-off location for mail-in ballots. Abbott said that the move was meant to strengthen election security. But with, for example, Harris county, the home of Houston, with a population of 4.7 million, Texas Democrats argued that it is a form of voter suppression.

Amazon is reporting more than 19,000 of its workers have tested positive for COVID-19 during the pandemic. That amounts to almost 1.5 percent of its work force. It's the first time the company has shared information about the number of cases among its more than 1.3 million front-line workers across the country.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Rockville Centre, New York, an incorporated village on Long Island, has filed for bankruptcy, citing financial pressure from clergy sex abuse lawsuits. More than 200 lawsuits have been filed against the diocese since 2019, after a state law extended the statute of limitations.

Today, the bishop explained the decision.