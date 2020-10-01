What’s involved in a presidential power transition?

Judy Woodruff:

In many ways, Americans are now wading in unchartered waters, from the pandemic, to a president who is refusing to commit to a peaceful transition of power if he were to lose the election.

But despite his rhetoric, the president has a team that is cooperating on a potential transition, alongside a team from the Biden campaign.

To tell us a little about the process, joining us is David Marchick. He's the director of the Center for Presidential Transition. It's a nonpartisan group that helps candidates prepare for the next administration.

David Marchick, thank you so much for talking with us.

Of course, we don't know what's going to happen in November, who is going to win this election, but give us a sense of how massive the transition process is.