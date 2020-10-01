Pelosi, Mnuchin continue relief bill talks, but prospects remain uncertain

Judy Woodruff:

It is yet another sign that the economic pain from the coronavirus pandemic won't be subsiding anytime soon; 837,000 Americans filed new claims for unemployment benefits last week. That number did inch lower from the previous week's figure, but it remains at historically high levels.

Meanwhile, prospects for new federal relief are still uncertain tonight. Talks between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin continued this afternoon.

And for the latest on where things stand, we turn to our Lisa Desjardins and Yamiche Alcindor

So, Lisa, to you first.

Where do things stand and what are Democrats asking for?