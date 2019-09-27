News Wrap: House challenges Trump on border national emergency

Judy Woodruff:

In the day's other news: Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives challenged President Trump on another front, the southern border.

They voted to end the national emergency declaration that allows military funds be diverted from the military to building a border wall. The Republican-controlled Senate already approved the resolution, but the president is expected to veto it. Congress wasn't able to override a similar veto last March.

A federal judge in Los Angeles today blocked the Trump administration's new rules that could prevent indefinite detentions of migrant children. The judge said that the rules violate the standards set by the 1997 so-called Flores Settlement agreement. It barred indefinite detention. The administration is expected to appeal.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani says that the United States offered to lift all sanctions in exchange for renegotiating the 2015 nuclear deal. Rouhani returned to Tehran today after attending the U.N. General Assembly in New York. He said European leaders there brought him a message.