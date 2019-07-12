News Wrap: House committees consider delaying Mueller testimony

Judy Woodruff:

The U.S. has threatened NATO ally Turkey with economic sanctions, and says that it will cancel plans to sell F-35 stealth fighters to the Turks. But Turkey says that its defense minister told acting U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper today that Ankara is not tilting toward Moscow.

In Chicago, R&B singer R. Kelly had his initial court appearance today on federal charges of sex crimes and racketeering. Indictments in Chicago and New York say that he used his entourage to lure women and underage girls into illegal sexual activity. They also allege that he paid out thousands of dollars in hush money. Kelly was already facing state sex abuse charges in Illinois.

President Trump fired back today at Paul Ryan, the former speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives. Ryan, a Republican, retired from Congress in 2018. A new book, "American Carnage," quotes him as saying that he could not stand to work with Mr. Trump any longer.

In a separate quote, Ryan says: "I'm telling you he didn't know anything about government" — end quote.

The president today called Ryan — quote — "a terrible speaker" and — quote — "a baby," and blamed him for losing the GOP's House majority.

The Federal Trade Commission has approved a $5 billion fine for Facebook for mishandling users' personal information. The Wall Street Journal first reported the action. It said Facebook would still be allowed to collect and share data with third parties, but under stricter oversight. The deal still needs Justice Department approval.

And on Wall Street, stocks hit new highs, led by tech and industrial shares. The Dow Jones industrial average gained nearly 244 points to close at 27332. That's a record. The Nasdaq rose 48 points, also reaching a record, and the S&P 500 added finished above 3000 for the first time.