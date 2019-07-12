What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller delivers a statement on his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election at the Justice Department in Washington, on May 29, 2019. Photo by Jim Bourg/Reuters
By —

Mary Clare Jalonick, Associated Press

By —

Lisa Mascaro, Associated Press

Mueller’s congressional testimony could be postponed a week

Politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats are considering a delay of special counsel Robert Mueller’s high-profile hearing next week, a development that comes amid concerns over the short length of the scheduled hearings before two committees.

The House Judiciary and intelligence committees are considering delaying the July 17 hearing as they negotiate with Mueller’s representatives and the Justice Department over the format, according to two people familiar with the talks. The delay would be in exchange for more time for questioning.

One of the people said the hearing would be delayed a week. The people requested anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly.

Mueller is scheduled to testify before the two committees in open session. He had expressed his reluctance to testify, and has said he won’t go beyond his Russia probe report.

MORE: Read the full, redacted Mueller report

By —

Mary Clare Jalonick, Associated Press

By —

Lisa Mascaro, Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Jul 12 WATCH LIVE: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, other Democrats testify on border facility conditions

  2. Watch Jul 11 Marijuana has become big business. So why are small growers struggling to survive?

  3. Watch Jun 17 All of the Mueller report’s major findings in less than 30 minutes

  4. Read Jul 12 Trump lashes out against Paul Ryan ahead of Wisconsin visit

  5. Watch Jul 11 What the Dept. of Veterans Affairs is doing to expand care and reduce veteran suicides

After failed census legal fight, how Trump plans to get citizenship information

Politics Jul 11

The Latest