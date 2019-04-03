News Wrap: House Democrats authorize subpoenas over Mueller report

Judy Woodruff:

Attorney General Barr has said that Mueller found no conspiracy or coordination between Russia and President Trump's 2016 campaign.

Barr also decided against charging the president with obstructing justice, after Mueller reached no conclusion on that question.

The U.S. Senate voted today to dramatically curb debate on most presidential nominees to government posts. Majority Republicans cut the time to two hours from 30. The change will not apply to Cabinet slots, the Supreme Court and appeals courts. Democrats used the two-hour rule during President Obama's second term, but it later lapsed.

The mayor-elect of Chicago is claiming a mandate for change after Tuesday's runoff election. Lori Lightfoot swept all 50 of the city's wards. She will be the first black woman to serve as mayor of Chicago, and the first who is openly gay. We will talk with her although later in the program.

The drama over Brexit has taken a new turn. British Prime Minister Theresa May met today with the leader of the opposition Labor Party, searching for a compromise that might pass Parliament. She also wants a further delay in leaving the European Union.

But, in Brussels, the head of the European commission said no.