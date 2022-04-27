News Wrap: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy criticized Republicans after Jan. 6

Leave your feedback
In our news wrap Wednesday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy faces new disclosures that he criticized Republicans after Jan. 6, former President Trump appealed a New York court's contempt finding, a battle over Native American rights returned to the Supreme Court, ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi was sentenced to jail, and SpaceX sent four astronauts to the Internationals Space Station.
