News Wrap: House subpoenas Conway over Hatch Act allegations

Judy Woodruff:

Mr. Trump also claimed, falsely, that Mueller broke the law by deleting e-mails and messages from two former FBI employees who disparaged the president. In fact, Mueller didn't delete any e-mails or messages.

We will look at all of this later in the program.

The president said today that he hopes for a good conversation with Russia's President Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit in Japan. Mr. Trump left for the summit today. As he did, the Kremlin confirmed the meeting is set for Friday. A spokesman said the talks are expected to include arms control, Iran and other issues.

The U.S. and North Korea are said to be discussing a possible third summit between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. The president of South Korea said today that behind-the-scenes talks are under way. The last Trump-Kim summit was in February, but it failed to make any headway on abolishing the North's nuclear arsenal.

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway now faces a congressional subpoena over allegations that she repeatedly violated the Hatch Act. The law limits political activity by government employees. The U.S. House Oversight Committee issued the subpoena today after Conway failed to appear voluntarily. That set off a storm over her criticism of Democratic presidential candidates.