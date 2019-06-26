Which candidates are most likely to take a risk in 1st Democratic debate?

Lisa Desjardins:

That's right.

Well, first of all, this is where I am, is the media center. This is an entire theater devoted just to the media. The debate is across the street from us. That debate stage will be very full, as you say, Judy.

And let's look at this lineup, because I think it's going to tell us something about the nature of this debate. This debate stage tonight is actually the more diverse of the two debates. We have more women and people of color on the debate stage tonight.

But something else I want to point out, Judy, if you look at the — there is Elizabeth Warren, Beto O'Rourke, Amy Klobuchar, and Cory Booker. Those are the candidates leading in the polls, and that's not an accident. The Democrats wanted to have the candidates ahead in the polls closer to one another, either for engagement or for visual reasons.

And then you see the rest of the candidates on stage beside them. I raise this for a couple of reasons, Judy. Those candidates who are on the sides already are trying to fight for national attention as it is, and they have to sort of do more in a way, because, visually, they're literally on the side of the stage.

One other note about this lineup tonight, Judy, you look at it, it is more diverse than tomorrow night, except in one way. Tonight, we have seven candidates who either currently or formerly have been members of Congress.