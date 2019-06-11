News Wrap: House votes to let committees sue over subpoenas

Judy Woodruff:

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives have struck the latest blow in their subpoena struggles with the Trump administration. The House voted today to let committees sue agencies and witnesses who defy subpoenas. That includes the attorney general, William Barr, and the former White House counsel, Don McGahn.

President Trump insisted again today that a key part of his deal with Mexico, to curb migration from Central America, has not yet been revealed. On the White House lawn, he repeatedly held up a single piece of paper, and said, that's the agreement that everybody says I don't have. A blown-up image of the document showed writing that said Mexico agreed to a regional asylum plan and possibly to new laws.

Mr. Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden fired new broadsides at each other today on a day when both men campaigned in Iowa. The former vice president currently leads the Democratic field. But, as he left the White House, Mr. Trump called him — quote — "a loser and a dummy."