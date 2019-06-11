Where do House Democrats stand on impeachment?

Lisa Desjardins:

That's the thing. There is so much pressure on many of these members, especially in the more liberal, more Democratic districts.

They say they are getting hundreds of phone calls from their voters saying, we would like this president impeached. What are you waiting for? It's very different in moderate districts. Swing districts, where Democrats may be vulnerable, they're hearing impeachment as well, but they're hearing that that perhaps that could be a negative, that Democrats are moving too fast, look like they're vindictive.

But this pressure also is coming from committee chairmen, who are frustrated because they haven't been able to get the answers that they want. In all, Judy, they're in a difficult place right now. They're waiting this out.

I did see some discipline today, though. Those who want impeachment inquiries seem to be cooling down a little bit, going with Pelosi's plan, which is just to investigate right now.

But I saw — I heard this strange quote from one freshman representative, Dean Phillips. He told me, formality. Formal impeachment proceedings, that's all relative.

I don't know what that means. It just shows they're having trouble really explaining this to some people.