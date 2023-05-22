News Wrap: India faces blackouts and water shortages during extreme heat wave

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
In our news wrap Monday, a United Nations report says extreme weather killed more than 2 million globally between 1970 and 2021, India faces blackouts and water shortages during heat wave, more than 80 fires are burning in Alberta forcing 10,000 residents from their homes and U.S. Border Patrol says an eight-year-old girl in its custody was seen by medics at least three times on the day she died.
Support Provided By:
Learn more