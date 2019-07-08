News Wrap: Iran exceeds allowed levels of uranium enrichment

Judy Woodruff:

Under President Trump, the U.S. has sent thousands of troops, an aircraft carrier and B-52 bombers to the Persian Gulf region. But he called off a planned military strike on Iran last month.

In New York, billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein entered a not guilty plea today to sex trafficking and conspiracy. He allegedly sexually abused dozens of underage girls in the early 2000's. A 2008 agreement let Epstein avoid prison time on similar charges in Florida. But federal prosecutors in Manhattan argued that they are not bound by that deal.

We will get the details later in the program.

A federal grand jury in New York is probing Republican fund-raiser Elliott Broidy. He served as vice chair of President Trump's inaugural committee. The Associated Press reports that the investigation is focused on whether Broidy illegally used that position to cut business deals with foreign leaders.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr says that he sees a way forward on adding a citizenship question to the 2020 census. He gave no details today, but he said that he believes it is possible to address the concerns that led the U.S. Supreme Court to block the question.