Southern Californians cope with earthquake anxiety as scientists assess the damage

Cat Wise:

About 50 homes in Trona have been destroyed. Rockslides temporarily closed the main road into town, cutting off access to the 1,500 people who live there.

The electricity was cut off amid temperatures hovering around 100 degrees. But it's since been restored. Residents are still without drinking water, so cases of water are having to be trucked in. It was a different scene in Ridgecrest, a community of 29,000, where water and electricity have been fully restored.

Crews are still inspecting homes for signs of structural damage, but all government buildings have been deemed safe. They're not the only ones taking stock of the quakes' impact. As the sun came up this morning, a group of scientists and researchers gathered to discuss their goals for the day.

They're part of a large collaborative effort between government agencies, universities, and private companies who are quickly trying to study newly visible fault lines before the elements and humans disturb the scene.