News Wrap: Iran presses for end to U.S. sanctions at nuclear talks

Judy Woodruff:

Castro's husband had once been president, but was ousted by a military coup in 2009.

Lawmakers in Sweden have elected Magdalena Andersson again as their first female leader. She was briefly prime minister last week, before her coalition collapsed. After today's vote, most of Sweden's Parliament stood and applauded Andersson as she accepted her new role for the second time.

Back in this country, federal prosecutors in New York charged that Ghislaine Maxwell trafficked young girls to Jeffrey Epstein for sexual abuse. They spoke in opening statements. The defense answered that Maxwell has been made a scapegoat for Epstein, a convicted sex offender who died in jail in 2019.

Jury selection began today for Jussie Smollett, accused of staging a hate crime attack. The former star of the TV series "Empire" arrived at the Chicago courthouse with his family, but had no comment on the way inside. Smollett claims white men assaulted him in 2019, shouting racial and homophobic slurs. Two Black men say that he paid them to attack him.

Twitter's CEO, Jack Dorsey, has stepped down. He said today that it's time for change at the social media giant. Dorsey co-founded Twitter in 2006. Under his leadership, the company was criticized for not doing enough to block hate speech.

On Wall Street, stocks put aside some of Friday's fears over the new COVID variant. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 236 points to close at 35136. The Nasdaq rose 291 points, nearly 2 percent. The S&P 500 added 60.

And Lee Elder, who broke racial barriers in professional golf, has died. He passed away early Sunday in Escondido, California. In 1975, Elder became the first Black player to compete at The Masters. Ultimately, he won four times on the PGA Tour. Lee Elder was 87 years old.