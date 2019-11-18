News Wrap: Iran warns people protesting 50 percent hike in gas prices

Amna Nawaz:

The protests took place in dozens of cities and put more pressure on Iran's government as it struggles with an ailing economy and U.S. sanctions.

In Iraq, anti-government protesters again seized a major bridge in Baghdad, burning tires to block traffic. They also held a funeral procession for a protester killed by security forces. More than 320 demonstrators have been killed in recent weeks, as they demand a new government and political and economic reforms.

The Trump administration is softening its policy on Israeli settlements in the West Bank. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced today he will abandon a 1978 State Department legal finding that the settlements are inconsistent with international law.

Pompeo said the finding had hindered the path to peace.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo: We have had a long time with the policy, the legal interpretation announced today being the other way, and it didn't work. That's a fact in evidence.

We believe that what we have done today is, we have recognized the reality on the ground. We think, in fact, we have increased the likelihood that the vision for peace that this administration has, we think we have created space for that to be successful.