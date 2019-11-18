How both sides are preparing for a packed week of impeachment hearings

Yamiche Alcindor:

Well, we have a full schedule this week, a packed schedule, really.

And Democrats want to do this to make sure that they're basically laying out their case. So, if you look at this calendar, there's just a number of officials, both current and former officials who are serving in the Trump administration or who has served in the Trump administration.

There are three key people that I'm going to point to. The first is Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman. Now, he's someone who is still working at the National Security Council. He's their Ukraine expert. And he's someone that has a Purple Heart.

He's someone that Democrats point to and say, this is someone with a very good character. He's someone who's patriotic, who served the country. They're going to be pointing out that he is someone who had concerns in real time with the July 25 phone call between President Trump and the president of Ukraine.

Vindman listened into that call and then went his superiors and said, I have concerns about the way that the president is asking for investigations into Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

Republicans, though, say that Vindman has been inconsistent with his testimony. They also say that he's someone who can't really speak to whether or not the president did something that's impeachable, so he shouldn't essentially be coming before Congress in this way.

So that's one person that they're going to be pointing to and kind of — you're going to hear the contrasting, contrasting messages between both parties.

Second person is Kurt Volker. He is a longtime Foreign Service officer. He is someone who is a special envoy to Ukraine from the U.S. He's no longer in that role. But he's someone that Democrats are going to point to and say, when that call came out, and everyone learned what happened on July 25, he says he was surprised and troubled.

But Republicans, again, are going to be making the case that Kurt Volker said he was never, himself, requested to do anything wrong. He's also going to say, they think, that he is someone who is going to say that Ukraine didn't know in real time that this money was being held up. Essentially, they couldn't be bribed, because they didn't know that there was a bribe happening.

And the third person is Gordon Sondland. He's the person that's going to be — everyone's going to be watching.