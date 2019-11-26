News Wrap: Iraq hit with bombings, deadly protest violence

Judy Woodruff:

In the day's other news: The U.S. House Judiciary Committee set December 4 to open hearings on possible articles of impeachment.

They will focus on whether President Trump withheld military aid to Ukraine for his personal political benefit. House Democrats today released depositions from interviews with White House budget official Mark Sandy and State Department official Philip Reeker, and said their testimony bolsters the case against Mr. Trump.

We will return to impeachment right after the news summary.

In Iraq, more violence today. Three bombings across Baghdad killed at least five people and wounded more than a dozen. There was no immediate claim of responsibility. Those attacks followed clashes with security forces that left three more demonstrators dead.

Meanwhile, smoke filled the air across parts of Southern Iraq, as protesters burned tires and occupied roads. The protesters are demanding an end to corruption, to poor services and high unemployment.

In the West Bank, several thousand Palestinians staged a day of rage against the changed U.S. stance on Israeli settlements. The Trump administration announced last week that it no longer considers the settlements illegal, reversing 40 years of U.S. policy.

In Bethlehem today, protesters threw rocks at Israeli soldiers, who fired back with tear gas. And, in Ramallah, Palestinian leaders condemned Washington.