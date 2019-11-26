News Wrap: Iraq hit with bombings, deadly protest violence

In our news wrap Tuesday, violence gripped Iraq as three bombings across Baghdad killed at least five people and wounded more than a dozen. Meanwhile, clashes between protesters and security forces left three demonstrators dead. Also, in the West Bank, several thousand Palestinians staged a “Day of Rage” against a U.S. policy change around Israeli settlements, which it no longer considers illegal.
Judy Woodruff:
In the day's other news: The U.S. House Judiciary Committee set December 4 to open hearings on possible articles of impeachment.
They will focus on whether President Trump withheld military aid to Ukraine for his personal political benefit. House Democrats today released depositions from interviews with White House budget official Mark Sandy and State Department official Philip Reeker, and said their testimony bolsters the case against Mr. Trump.
We will return to impeachment right after the news summary.
In Iraq, more violence today. Three bombings across Baghdad killed at least five people and wounded more than a dozen. There was no immediate claim of responsibility. Those attacks followed clashes with security forces that left three more demonstrators dead.
Meanwhile, smoke filled the air across parts of Southern Iraq, as protesters burned tires and occupied roads. The protesters are demanding an end to corruption, to poor services and high unemployment.
In the West Bank, several thousand Palestinians staged a day of rage against the changed U.S. stance on Israeli settlements. The Trump administration announced last week that it no longer considers the settlements illegal, reversing 40 years of U.S. policy.
In Bethlehem today, protesters threw rocks at Israeli soldiers, who fired back with tear gas. And, in Ramallah, Palestinian leaders condemned Washington.
Mustafa Barghouti:
This decision makes the American administration a participant with Israel in violating the international law.
Israeli settlements are illegal by international law, by the decision of the International Court of Justice. And we are here to declare that we will struggle for our rights, for our freedom.
Judy Woodruff:
Israel has steadily expanded the settlements that an international court has said are illegal and says that their fate should be determined by negotiations.
In Britain, charges of anti-Semitism are roiling the election campaign. The nation's chief rabbi claims in a newspaper column that anti-Jewish racism is — quote — "sanctioned from the top of the opposition Labor Party."
Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn has faced repeated criticism on the issue. Today, he condemned anti-Semitism as vile and wrong.
A powerful earthquake in Albania has left at least 21 people today and more than 600 injured. The tremor was centered just northwest of Tirana, the country's capital city. Rescue crews used excavators to search for survivors amid the rubble. The quake shattered hotels and other buildings in the port city of Durres.
Back in this country, a sweeping new study finds death rates for younger Americans, 25 to 34, have jumped nearly 30 percent this decade. The report in "The Journal of the American Medical Association" says that, in turn, has helped cut the nation's overall life expectancy for three straight years.
It says causes range from opioids to obesity to distracted driving from cell phones.
A winter storm is wreaking havoc on U.S. holiday travel from the Rockies to the Great Lakes. Parts of Colorado got two feet of snow overnight. Hundreds of flights were canceled at Denver International Airport, stranding more than 1,100 travelers.
This morning, in Denver, it was still snowing, fouling the morning commute. And, as the storm headed east, Minnesota and others braced for the blow.
Todd Krause:
So we're looking at eight to 12 inches of snow, winds maybe gusting to 30, 40 miles an hour. It's going to be bad. The snow is going to come down hard. It's going to come down fast. Visibility will be very, very poor during the height of the snowstorm.
-
Judy Woodruff:
The storm will arrive in the Northeast by Thursday, and officials in New York say that it might ground the giant balloons in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. A separate storm is hitting Northern California and Oregon tonight, with high winds and waves and heavy snow.
That storm could help contain a wildfire burning out of control in southern California. Nearly 5,500 people were ordered out of its path today, but most were being allowed back later. The fire erupted Monday, fanned by strong winds, in a mountainous area above Santa Barbara. But, as of late today, no homes had been destroyed.
An outbreak of E. coli from romaine lettuce is getting worse. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that there are now 67 cases in 19 states. They have been linked to romaine grown in the Salinas, California, area. E. coli can cause severe gastrointestinal illness and even death.
And on Wall Street, stocks edged higher, taking three major indexes to new record highs. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 55 points to close at 28121. The Nasdaq rose 15 points, and the S&P 500 added almost seven.
