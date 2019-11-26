The latest from the impeachment inquiry, including new transcripts and a court ruling

Yamiche Alcindor:

Well, our team was combing through hundreds of pages of transcripts in the last hour. There's so much to unpack.

The first person that was — whose transcript was released was Ambassador Philip Reeker. I want to tell you a little bit about who he is. He's U.S. acting assistant secretary for European and Eurasian affairs. He served over under both Democratic and Republican administrations. He didn't appear in public hearings.

And what's important about him is that he essentially confirms a lot of the things that we know were happening when it comes to Gordon Sondland, the E.U. ambassador the European Union, ambassador being seen as an irregular actor when it came to pressuring Ukraine to look at investigations into Joe Biden and Hunter Biden in exchange for this $391 million in military aid.

He also talked about acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney possibly being involved. He also says that Rudy Giuliani, the president's personal attorney, was playing a role there.

I also want to note that he talks about four big themes that the officials were looking at. And I want to read them.

The first is attacks on Yovanovitch. That is Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, who testified publicly. The 2016 election and interference by Ukraine to aid Hillary Clinton. Burisma and Biden. And Burisma was that company that Hunter Biden was on the board of. And George Soros, a philanthropist and activist. Influence on the region through an NGO.

So that was really what Philip Reeker was talking about there. And he was really confirming a lot of things. There wasn't a big — a lot of big red flags there.

Then the other person who testified is Mark Sandy. I want to tell you a little bit about him. He's a senior career official in the Office of Management and Budget. He served under also — under both Democratic and Republican administrations.

He's important because he's from OMB. That's what we call the Office of Management and Budget. Both acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and the current — the current head of OMB, neither one of them have come to Congress to talk about talk about anything that was going on in that office.

So this is someone, a career official, who said, I'm going to come to Congress and talk about this. And the main thing that we learned from his — from him is that someone might have actually resigned in part because there was this hold on military aid.

So that was something completely new. We had not heard anything about that. The other thing to note is that he just talks about the process of which, how the money was held up. So he doesn't say anything new about kind of what we knew.

But he does say that people were concerned that this hold might have been breaking the law.