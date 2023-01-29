News Wrap: Israel holds funerals for victims of synagogue shooting

In our news wrap Sunday, funerals for the seven victims of a mass shooting outside an East Jerusalem synagogue began in Israel, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken started his visit to the Middle East, Novak Djokovic won the Australian Open men's singles championship for the 10th time, and Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin spoke publicly for the first time since his cardiac arrest.

