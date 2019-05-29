News Wrap: Israel will hold unprecedented 2nd election

Judy Woodruff:

And now to the day's other news, and there was some.

Hundreds of new tornado victims were left sifting wreckage from the Kansas City area all the way to Pennsylvania. Tuesday's storms made 12 straight days with at least eight confirmed twisters in the U.S. That had not happened in nearly 40 years. We have more details on all this after the news summary.

The state of Israel will have to have an unprecedented second election this year. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed in his efforts to form a coalition government by tonight's deadline. His conservative Likud Party had made a strong showing in last month's initial election, but Netanyahu could not assemble a majority in Parliament. That was partly due to his own corruption scandal.

Iran's supreme leader has again ruled out any negotiations with the United States, amid heightened tensions. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issued a new statement today, apparently overruling Iran's president. Earlier, Hassan Rouhani had told his Cabinet that talks might be possible, if Washington ends sanctions on Iran and complies with the 2015 nuclear accord.