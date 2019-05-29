Whether Mueller testifies to Congress ‘won’t be his choice,’ says Rep. Connolly

Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va.:

I found it extraordinary that he decided to break his silence after two years in person.

And what you heard from him, I think, was pretty consequential. He said, on the Russian part of his investigation, that there was plenty of evidence of — convincing evidence of Russian interference, and there was evidence of cooperation, but not enough to file criminal conspiracy charges.

That's not the same as saying, I found full exoneration, nobody did anything wrong. He didn't say that. And that's a huge difference between him and the summary provided by the attorney general, Mr. Barr.

Secondly, on obstruction, he all but said President Trump has committed a crime and said that the fact that we didn't find a crime doesn't mean he didn't commit it. And, oh, by the way, they wouldn't let us, meaning the Department of Justice.