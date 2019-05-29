After Mueller statement, Trump and House Democrats dig in their heels

Yamiche Alcindor:

Well, the main message from the White House, as well as President Trump, is, move on, let this go, the president has been totally exonerated.

In conversations I had today with White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, as well as in text messages that I exchanged with the president's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, they both said the same thing. This case needs to be closed, people need to move away from the Mueller — Robert Mueller investigation.

The issue, of course, is that Robert Mueller was crystal clear today. He said: I'm not clearing the president. Instead, I have been guided by this idea that DOJ policy tells me that you can't indict a sitting president. Therefore, we didn't even consider charging President Trump.

So that's a lot different than what the president is saying. I put that question to Sarah Sanders and said, how can you say case closed when Robert Mueller himself is saying, actually, this could be given to Congress?

Her response to me was, we're now leaning on the Attorney General Bill Barr's assessment of Robert Mueller's work. And in that regard, he wasn't guided by DOJ policy. Instead, he came to the idea that President Trump was cleared after looking at all the evidence.

So what you have is a message that's really being backed up by all the people around the president, including White House aides.