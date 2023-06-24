News Wrap: Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes in latest bout of violence

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
In our news wrap Saturday, Palestinians say Israeli settlers set fire to homes in Palestinian villages on the West Bank in the latest attack during a week of deadly clashes, Israeli security officers killed a Palestinian gunman after he fire on a military checkpoint, and a federal court temporarily blocked a new Florida law that bans minors from attending drag shows.
