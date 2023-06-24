Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
and your donation will be doubled!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

News Wrap: Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes in latest bout of violence

Audio

In our news wrap Saturday, Palestinians say Israeli settlers set fire to homes in Palestinian villages on the West Bank in the latest attack during a week of deadly clashes, Israeli security officers killed a Palestinian gunman after he fire on a military checkpoint, and a federal court temporarily blocked a new Florida law that bans minors from attending drag shows.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

More Ways to Watch