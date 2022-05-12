News Wrap: Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Kevin McCarthy and four other Republicans

Leave your feedback
In our news wrap Thursday, the Jan. 6 committee in Congress subpoenaed House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and four other Republicans, North Korea acknowledged its first COVID outbreak, Palestinians mourn journalist Shireen Abu Akleh who was shot dead during an Israeli raid in the West Bank, and astronomers captured the first image of the black hole at the center of the Milky Way galaxy.
