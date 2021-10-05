News Wrap: Johnson & Johnson asks FDA to approve its COVID-19 booster shot

Judy Woodruff:

A one-time Facebook employee has painted a damning portrait of the social media giant. At a U.S. Senate hearing today, Frances Haugen charged, the company puts profit before people, harms children and lies about it. She said nothing will change unless Congress forces action.

We will get the details after the news summary.

The Senate is headed for a new confrontation over raising the federal debt ceiling. Democrats said today that they are willing to pass it on their own tomorrow to prevent a national default. But Republicans are insisting on a more complicated process and vow to block anything short of that.

Their leaders spoke outside the Senate chamber.