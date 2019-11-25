News Wrap: Judge rules former White House lawyer McGahn must testify to Congress

Judy Woodruff:

A federal judge in Washington has this evening ordered President Trump's former White House counsel Don McGahn must obey a congressional subpoena and appear before lawmakers.

He had been called to testify about the Mueller report. The ruling late today also has implications for Trump aides who have refused to testify at impeachment hearings.

Separately, the chair of the U.S. House Intelligence Committee, Democrat Adam Schiff, said today that his panel will report soon after the Thanksgiving recess. He said the evidence — quote — "conclusively shows" that the president tried to force Ukraine to aid his reelection campaign.

The president today defended his actions in the Edward Gallagher case. The Navy SEAL was acquitted of murdering an Islamic State militant, but convicted of posing for the photo — for a photo with the body.

Last week, the president rejected forcing Gallagher out of the SEALs. Instead, he will retire from the Navy.

Today, meeting with Bulgaria's prime minister, Mr. Trump said he is sticking up for Gallagher and those like him.