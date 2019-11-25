The fallout from Trump’s intervention in Navy SEAL discipline case

William Brangham:

At the center of all of this is the case of Chief Petty Officer Edward Gallagher, a highly decorated Navy SEAL.

Previously, he was accused of murdering a wounded ISIS militant in Iraq in 2017 and of shooting at civilians. A court-martial acquitted him on those charges, but did convict him of posing in a photograph with the dead militant's body. Gallagher was demoted for that.

But the controversy since has been whether the Navy should mete out any further punishment, like whether he should keep his status as a Navy SEAL and keep the emblem of that force, a pin showing an eagle carrying a trident and a musket.

The president has routinely championed Gallagher and said that he wouldn't allow the Navy to punish Gallagher anymore.

And then, last night, the secretary of the Navy, Richard Spencer, was forced out of his post by the secretary of defense, Mark Esper, over his handling of Gallagher's case.

Here to walk us through this controversy is Nancy Youssef. She's a national security correspondent for The Wall Street Journal.

Welcome back to the "NewsHour."