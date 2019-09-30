News Wrap: Kremlin says it must O.K. Putin-Trump transcript before release

Judy Woodruff:

Meanwhile, Reuters reports that China has effectively doubled its security forces in Hong Kong to as many as 12,000. Beijing had billed the deployment as part of a routine rotation of troops.

It's been nearly a year since the murder of Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi, and the president of Turkey says that he still wants answers. Khashoggi was killed at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul last October.

In a Washington Post guest editorial today, Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan blamed what he called a shadow state within the Saudi regime. Meanwhile, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told CBS that he takes full responsibility, but he denied that he ordered the killing.

Back in this country, California became the first state to let college athletes hire agents and make money from endorsements, starting in 2023. Governor Gavin Newsom signed the measure into law today.

But the NCAA, overseeing college sports, has warned it would give California schools an unfair recruiting advantage and says that they may be barred from competition.

Republican Congressman Chris Collins of New York resigned today, ahead of pleading guilty in an insider trading case. Federal court records said that Collins will enter the plea tomorrow. He is accused of tipping confidential information about a bio-pharmaceutical company to his son and then lying to the FBI.

Texas Congressman Mac Thornberry is now the 20th House Republican to announce he is leaving office. He said today that he will not seek reelection in 2020. Thornberry was first elected in 1994. He is the ranking member on the House Armed Services Committee.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average climbed 96 points to close above 26916. The Nasdaq rose 59 points. And the S&P 500 added 15.

And opera great Jessye Norman died today in New York after complications from a spinal injury. She made her international debut in 1969, and her vibrant soprano made her a worldwide star and a winner of four Grammys. Here she is in concert singing the spiritual "Great Day."