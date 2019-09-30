Trump focuses anger at whistleblower as impeachment inquiry deepens

Lisa Desjardins:

I don't know that we have had a busier day or that I have ever put on a more complicated story at the top of the newscast as we have just now.

So, this is something that has crystallized what's happening this week. We're going to have three major depositions or days for the House Intelligence Committee.

First, let's look. We're going to have Wednesday, former Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch. She was the ambassador of Ukraine who was asked to leave and now still works at the State Department.

After that, Thursday, House Intelligence Committee will be hearing from Ambassador Volker, who used to be the U.S. envoy to Ukraine for President Trump. He stepped down just last week, at the end of the week.

Friday, that is a deadline for Secretary of State Pompeo to hand over documents that the House Intelligence Committee is seeking. Also, Friday is when the House Intelligence Committee will hear from the inspector general, who basically led this whole whistle-blower investigation over the department for the DNI and intelligence agencies.

But, Judy, I think a bigger date might be October 15. That is when Rudy Giuliani has been given a deadline to turn over all of the documents he has about his — any of his conversations with Ukrainians.

And, Judy, that subpoena categorizes 23 different types of documents, different dates, meetings that Giuliani had with many Ukrainians, purportedly on behalf of the president.

And even the mayor of Kiev, a famous boxer named Vitali Klitschko, some of our viewers may know, he's in that subpoena. So it is a narrow issue, but a very wide-ranging investigation.