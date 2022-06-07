News Wrap: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says inflation will remain high

Leave your feedback
In our news wrap Tuesday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told the Senate Finance Committee inflation will remain high, the Department of Homeland Security warns of potential new threats from domestic extremists, the World Bank lowered its economic outlook, Russia says it now controls most of Ukraine's Luhansk province, and an FDA advisory committee recommended approving Novovax's COVID vaccine.
