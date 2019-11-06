News Wrap: Mexico still looking for gunmen who killed 9 Americans

Judy Woodruff:

In the day's other news: Federal prosecutors accused President Trump's longtime confidant Roger Stone of repeatedly lying to Congress.

The defense said that Stone didn't willfully mislead lawmakers. The opening statements came in a case stemming from the Mueller investigation of the Russian government meddling in the 2016 election. Stone is accused of lying to Congress, obstructing justice and tampering with witnesses.

Authorities in Northern Mexico are still hunting for the drug cartel gunmen who killed nine Americans, including six children. The attack left one SUV burned out and two others riddled by bullets. Investigators say the killers may have thought that a rival gang was using the vehicles.

Mexico's president insisted today that they will not go unpunished.