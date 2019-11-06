News Wrap: Mexico still looking for gunmen who killed 9 Americans

In our news wrap Wednesday, authorities in northern Mexico are still hunting for the drug cartel gunmen who killed nine Americans, including six children, in a brutal ambush on Monday. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador insisted the attacks would not go unpunished. Also, federal prosecutors accused Roger Stone, a longtime confidant of the president, of repeatedly lying to Congress.
Read the Full Transcript
-
Judy Woodruff:
In the day's other news: Federal prosecutors accused President Trump's longtime confidant Roger Stone of repeatedly lying to Congress.
The defense said that Stone didn't willfully mislead lawmakers. The opening statements came in a case stemming from the Mueller investigation of the Russian government meddling in the 2016 election. Stone is accused of lying to Congress, obstructing justice and tampering with witnesses.
Authorities in Northern Mexico are still hunting for the drug cartel gunmen who killed nine Americans, including six children. The attack left one SUV burned out and two others riddled by bullets. Investigators say the killers may have thought that a rival gang was using the vehicles.
Mexico's president insisted today that they will not go unpunished.
-
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (through translator):
We will take charge of the investigation and for justice to be done. We don't have any limitations on us for informing the media how it is going. If the U.S. wants to participate, then they can.
-
Judy Woodruff:
Five children who survived the massacre have been flown to the U.S. for treatment.
Iran began injecting uranium gas into centrifuges tonight at an underground nuclear site. It is Tehran's latest breach of the 2015 nuclear accord that the U.S. renounced last year. The centrifuges at the Fordow facility will enrich the uranium, but Iran says it will be well below weapons-grade.
Still, French President Emmanuel Macron, during a visit to China, warned the move is a mistake.
-
President Emmanuel Macron (through translator):
For the first time, Iran has decided in an explicit and blunt manner to leave the agreement, which marks a profound shift, compared to their approach over these last few weeks. I will have discussions in the coming days with the Iranians, but we must all collectively face the consequences.
-
Judy Woodruff:
Iran argued that its actions are reversible, if European nations help compensate for losses due to U.S. sanctions.
In Iraq, a violent crackdown on anti-government protests left more dead and wounded today. Demonstrators in Baghdad fled from security forces who were firing tear gas and live ammunition, injuring at least 27 people. A medic was killed at a second location. To the south, at least two people were killed overnight in demonstrations in Karbala.
Angry new protests erupted in Bolivia overnight, demanding that President Evo Morales resign after a disputed election. Demonstrators in La Paz called for new elections, claiming that officials rigged last month's results to give Morales a fourth term. Riot police used tear gas on the crowd.
Back in this country, the U.S. Justice Department has charged two employees at Twitter with spying for Saudi Arabia. A complaint filed in San Francisco says that the Saudis paid the pair to dig up personal data on the kingdom's critics. It says that thousands of accounts were compromised.
California announced today that it is investigating Facebook over alleged privacy violations. The probe began last year after disclosures that a data mining firm, Cambridge Analytica, gained access to data on 87 million users.
The state's attorney general, Xavier Becerra, said that he went public today after asking a court to make Facebook answer subpoenas.
-
Xavier Becerra:
We have since spring of 2018 been looking into allegations that Facebook violated California law by, among other things, deceiving users and misrepresenting its privacy practices. Those are serious allegations, when you consider the personal information that we all supply to Facebook every single day.
-
Judy Woodruff:
A number of other states are also investigating Facebook.
A federal judge today blocked the Trump administration's so-called conscience rule on abortions. It would let health care workers refuse to perform abortions and other services on moral and religious grounds. But the judge, in New York, found it is unconstitutional, in part because it denies funding to hospitals and others that do not observe the rule. The administration is considering an appeal.
Voters in Tucson, Arizona, have rejected a plan to become the state's first sanctuary city for migrants. The proposal lost overwhelmingly on Tuesday.
Elsewhere, Kansas City, Missouri, voters scrapped a move to rename a historic boulevard after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
And in San Francisco, a measure to overturn a ban on vaping products was defeated.
And on Wall Street today, the Dow Jones industrial average lost a fraction to close at 27492. The Nasdaq fell 24 points, and the S&P 500 added two.
What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.