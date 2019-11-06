The nationwide trends Tuesday’s off-year election results reinforced

Kyle Kondik:

The general trend has been the turnout has been pretty good in the Trump era. The midterm turnout last year was about 50 percent, which is basically a modern record.

And in Virginia, turnout was a lot higher than you would expect for an off-off-year election, no governor's race on the ballot. It's just the state legislative stuff and local races. So turnout was pretty good in Virginia. Turnout was really good in Kentucky. It was not so good in Mississippi, which actually might be a little bit of a warning sign for Democrats, in that African-American turnout wasn't particularly great.

That's a state that is very polarized by race. Democrats really needed a dynamite African-American turnout for Democrat Jim Hood to get over the finish line. That did not really materialize for him in that state.

But, broadly speaking, turnout has been pretty high in these elections since Trump got elected. And I think it's indicative of a very engaged electorate. And we could be looking at a record presidential turnout. Usually, you're looking at more like 60 percent. But maybe it's going to be more like 65 percent, a lot of people coming out of the woodwork.

The general assumption is that that's good for Democrats, because the Democratic base is less reliable. However, there are lots of potential Trump voters out there that didn't show up in 2016 that maybe would show up in 2020, particularly in some of these key states.

So don't just assume for sure that high turnout is good for Democrats everywhere.