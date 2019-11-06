Why William Taylor’s testimony is central to the impeachment inquiry

Yamiche Alcindor:

A careful reading of this transcript of William Taylor, the acting ambassador to Ukraine, really shows why Democrats think of him as a central figure and why he's going to be one of the first people publicly testifying in those open hearings as part of this impeachment inquiry.

So we had some really clear quotes that I want to walk people through.

The first quote is, he says: "That was my clear understanding. Security assistance money would not come until the president" — and that's the president of Ukraine — "committed to pursue the investigation of the Bidens." So that's really clear there.

He goes on to say, "He" — and he's talking about the ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland. "He said that President Trump wanted President Zelensky," the president of Ukraine, "in a box by making a public statement about ordering such investigations."

So, right there, you have William Taylor really laying out in very clear and short terms what he really believed President Trump was trying to do.

It's also important to note that Ambassador Taylor was — really had some pause when it came to taking that post in Ukraine. And he goes on to say this.

And I'm going to again read from the transcript: "I was concerned that there was, I think I put it, a snake pit in Kiev" — that's the capital city of Ukraine — "and a snake pit here." He's talking about Washington, D.C. "And I was not sure that I could usefully serve in that context."

And what he's referring to there is the president's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani making frequent trips to Ukraine, and he says that he was meeting with people who he didn't think were credible, and really launching this kind of shadow campaign, the shadow foreign policy.

And he was — he was really concerned that he wouldn't be able to work in those conditions. He did, of course, go on to take that post.