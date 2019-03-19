News Wrap: Midwest fears additional flooding from snowmelt

Amna Nawaz:

The president's lawyers argue the Emoluments clause bars only those payments he might receive in his official capacity. They also say he is immune from suits like this.

A Mexican migrant has died in custody after being apprehended for illegally crossing the border. It's the fourth such death since early December. U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the 40-year-old man was detained in Texas on Sunday and died yesterday at a medical center in El Paso. He suffered flu-like symptoms and liver and kidney failure.

An American professor has become the first woman to win the prestigious Abel Prize in mathematics. Karen Uhlenbeck of the University of Texas at Austin was named the winner today. She was recognized for work in geometric analysis and gauge theory and as an advocate of gender equality in math and science. The Abel Prize is seen by many as the equivalent of a Nobel Prize.

And on Wall Street today, the Dow Jones industrial average lost 26 points to close at 25887. The Nasdaq rose nine points, and the S&P 500 was down a fraction.

