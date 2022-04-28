News Wrap: Moderna seeks FDA approval for its Covid vaccine for children under 6

In our news wrap Thursday, Moderna filed for FDA authorization of its Covid-19 vaccine for children under the age of 6, Oklahoma lawmakers gave final approval to ban abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, new research warns thousands of new viruses could spread in the next 50 years due to climate change, and President Biden is considering canceling additional federal student loan debt.

