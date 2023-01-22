News Wrap: Monterey Park shooting ‘tore a hole’ through Asian community

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
In our news wrap Sunday, a gunman killed at least 10 people in the predominantly Asian community of Monterey Park, California, a protest in Atlanta mourning the fatal police shooting of an activist ended in violence, armed extremists stormed a government office in Somalia’s capital, and Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin attended Sunday’s home game as he recovers from his cardiac arrest.
