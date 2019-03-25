News Wrap: More missile and rocket strikes in Gaza

Judy Woodruff:

An estimated 1.8 million people were affected by the storm in Mozambique, Zimbabwe, and Malawi. Half of them are children left orphaned, separated from their parents or homeless.

In Thailand, both of the two top political parties claimed a right to form a government after Sunday's elections, the first since a 2014 military coup. The military-backed party won the most votes. But under a complicated electoral system, the anti-military, populist party was likely to win the most legislative seats.

Back in this country, New Mexico United States Senator Tom Udall announced that he will not run for reelection next year. The two-term Democrat said he wants to find other ways to serve the public. He was first elected to the Senate in 2008, after 10 years in the House of Representatives.

Also today, Democratic Congressman Jose Serrano of New York announced that he has Parkinson's disease and is retiring after 16 terms. He is 75 and the most senior Latino in Congress.

Federal prosecutors today charged attorney Michael Avenatti with extortion and bank and wire fraud. He is best known for representing adult film star Stormy Daniels, who allegedly had an affair with President Trump. In one case announced today, prosecutors in New York said that Avenatti tried to extort more than $20 million from Nike by threatening bad publicity.