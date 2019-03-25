News Wrap: More missile and rocket strikes in Gaza

Monday in our News Wrap, Israel launched a new wave of airstrikes in Gaza, retaliating for a Hamas rocket attack. Israeli missiles flattened buildings in Gaza City, including one housing the offices of Hamas’ leader; they were answered by another round of rockets. Also, international aid agencies continue to support victims of a cyclone that struck southern Africa, killing more than 750 people.
Judy Woodruff:
In the day's other news, Israel launched a new wave of airstrikes in Gaza, retaliating for a rocket attack by Hamas on Sunday. Israeli missiles flattened multistory buildings in Gaza city, lighting up the night sky. One building housed the offices of Hamas' leader. The airstrikes were answered by another round of rockets from Gaza.
The burst of fighting came as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was in Washington.
Benjamin Netanyahu:
Israel will not tolerate this. I will not tolerate this. I have a simple message to Israel's enemies: We will do whatever we must do to defend our people and defend our state.
Judy Woodruff:
President Trump used Netanyahu's visit to officially recognize Israel's claim to the Golan Heights along the Syrian border. The White House signing ceremony reversed more than 50 years of U.S. policy in the Middle East. It was swiftly condemned by Syria as an attack on its sovereignty.
The United States today condemned Russia for sending military forces into Venezuela over the weekend. Local news accounts said Russian transport planes ferried in nearly 100 troops. A U.S. State Department official called it a reckless escalation. Meanwhile, a new blackout hit Caracas less than two weeks after Venezuela's worst electricity blackout ever.
More international aid is pouring into Southeastern Africa today, after a tropical cyclone that killed more than 750 people. Humanitarian agencies scrambled today to get help to the hardest-hit areas.
Government officials in Mozambique so they are making progress.
Celso Correia:
The conditions on the grounds are improving. We managed to repost communication by road, which is helping the teams that are supposed to deliver services and help to the communities. We are more organized now, after the chaos that we had, so we are delivering food and shelter to more people today.
Judy Woodruff:
An estimated 1.8 million people were affected by the storm in Mozambique, Zimbabwe, and Malawi. Half of them are children left orphaned, separated from their parents or homeless.
In Thailand, both of the two top political parties claimed a right to form a government after Sunday's elections, the first since a 2014 military coup. The military-backed party won the most votes. But under a complicated electoral system, the anti-military, populist party was likely to win the most legislative seats.
Back in this country, New Mexico United States Senator Tom Udall announced that he will not run for reelection next year. The two-term Democrat said he wants to find other ways to serve the public. He was first elected to the Senate in 2008, after 10 years in the House of Representatives.
Also today, Democratic Congressman Jose Serrano of New York announced that he has Parkinson's disease and is retiring after 16 terms. He is 75 and the most senior Latino in Congress.
Federal prosecutors today charged attorney Michael Avenatti with extortion and bank and wire fraud. He is best known for representing adult film star Stormy Daniels, who allegedly had an affair with President Trump. In one case announced today, prosecutors in New York said that Avenatti tried to extort more than $20 million from Nike by threatening bad publicity.
Geoffrey Berman:
By engaging in the conduct alleged in the complaint, Avenatti wasn't acting as an attorney. A suit and tie doesn't mask the fact that, at its core, this was an old-fashioned shakedown.
-
Judy Woodruff:
Separately, in Los Angeles, Avenatti was accused of embezzling $1.6 million from a client.
A dozen suspects in a nationwide admissions bribery case pled not guilty today in federal court in Boston. The defendants include test administrators and former coaches from Georgetown, the University of Southern California and Wake Forest. They are accused in a multimillion-dollar scheme to get children of wealthy parents into prestigious universities.
And it was a day of mixed signals on Wall Street. In the end, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 14 points to close at 25516, but the Nasdaq fell five points. And the S&P 500 slipped two.
