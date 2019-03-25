Republicans celebrate Barr’s summary, while Democrats insist on full report’s release

Yamiche Alcindor:

Well, the president and White House aides are really taking a separate victory lap today. They were so excited about the findings of the Mueller report and that summary by Attorney General Bill Barr.

And the one thing that they're talking about is the fact that the reporting — and "NewsHour" confirmed through both reporting by me and Lisa — that Attorney General Bill Barr was told three weeks before the Mueller report was finally finished that there wasn't going to be a finding of obstruction.

So the A.G. had three weeks to think about whether or not there was going to be enough evidence to prove that President Trump obstructed justice. And he decided that there wasn't enough evidence there.

So allies of the president are pointing to that and saying, Democrats are saying that the A.G. is not a neutral person and that he came to that hastily. But, instead, they're saying, actually, he had a lot of time to think this through.

They're also pointing to the fact that it was a good decision for the president not to sit down with the special counsel's office. The lawyer for the president, Rudy Giuliani — that's his personal lawyer — he said that the president would have walked into a perjury trap and that it was good for the president not to do that.

It's also important to note that the president is slamming Democrats and people around Democrats. Today, the Trump campaign sent out a list of Democrats who had commented on the president, saying that it — that there was evidence that he colluded with Russia. Now they're making the case through both the president and the White House that those Democrats shouldn't be on TV.

So what we see right now is the president really using both the wing of the — the arm of the White House and the arm of his campaign to really say, not only was I cleared, but we should move on, and people should be held accountable for lying to me.