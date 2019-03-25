Of Mueller report, Rep. Raskin says ‘the country is still waiting’

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md.:

We need to read the Mueller report. It needs to be turned over in its entirety to the Congress and to the people.

It is a public document. It should be made public. The House voted 420-0 on March 12, I think it was, to make it public. And we're going to insist, on a bipartisan basis, I hope, that the report be turned over, along with any evidentiary support for Mueller's findings.

But, otherwise, all we have got, really, is the Barr report on the Mueller report. And Attorney General Barr has made his views on a number of the relevant issues clear a long time ago.

For example, you know, he wrote a long, I think, 19-page memo arguing that the president could not, as a matter of law, ever be found guilty of obstructing justice, because, as the president, he's in charge of the law enforcement apparatus.

Therefore, even if it's true that he told someone to lay off of a particular criminal suspect or to end an investigation, it could not be obstruction of justice because he's in charge.