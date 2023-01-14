News Wrap: More rain forecast in already-flooded California

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
In our news wrap Saturday, more classified documents have turned up at Biden’s Delaware home, another weekend of severe storms could bring 6 to 8 inches of rain to parts of California already underwater, a barrage of Russian missiles targeted multiple Ukrainian cities, and Robbie Knievel, daredevil motorcyclist and son of legendary stuntman Evel Knievel, died at the age of 60.
Watch the Full Episode
Support Provided By:
Learn more